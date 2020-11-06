DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Holdings Boosted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $6,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 222.2% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $236.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.53 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.55 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 49,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total value of $9,454,562.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,853,315.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total value of $1,301,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 266,054 shares in the company, valued at $59,705,178.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,698 shares of company stock worth $22,229,708 over the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on DocuSign from $161.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on DocuSign from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on DocuSign from $200.00 to $229.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.61.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

