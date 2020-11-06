Toronto Dominion Bank Has $6.97 Million Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $6,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,508,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,956,000 after buying an additional 670,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 666.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 262,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,004,000 after buying an additional 228,131 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 163.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,391,000 after buying an additional 215,358 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 66.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 293,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,107,000 after buying an additional 116,766 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 107.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 139,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,202,000 after buying an additional 72,316 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $409.90 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $247.22 and a 52-week high of $428.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.92, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $285.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TYL. Robert W. Baird raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Northland Securities raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $423.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.45.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.28, for a total value of $5,556,480.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 152,838 shares in the company, valued at $53,077,580.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $2,662,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,073,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $11,600,780 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.