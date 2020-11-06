WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 181,384 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 41,191 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the second quarter worth $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the third quarter worth $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the third quarter worth $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 32.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the second quarter worth $98,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

In other news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 25,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $319,483.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,496.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William K. Aulet sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $460,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,103.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,376 shares of company stock worth $898,284 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MITK shares. BidaskClub raised Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mitek Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK opened at $14.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.84. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.40 million, a P/E ratio of 103.01 and a beta of 0.33.

Mitek Systems Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MITK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.