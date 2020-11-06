NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,638 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in NVR were worth $6,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of NVR by 400.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the second quarter worth $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 21.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 28 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the second quarter worth $101,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,668.25.

NVR stock opened at $4,261.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 3.81. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,043.01 and a 1-year high of $4,530.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4,155.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,650.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $65.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $59.89 by $5.22. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $56.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy purchased 17 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3,919.98 per share, for a total transaction of $66,639.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,999.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,300.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,851,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

