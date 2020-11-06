Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,218 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,041 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of United Rentals worth $6,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,584,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals in the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $456,570,000 after acquiring an additional 74,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $188.47 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $203.57. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.33 and its 200 day moving average is $158.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $1.07. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.96 EPS. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $2,641,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on URI. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $173.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Rentals from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.47.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

