Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,218 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,041 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of United Rentals worth $6,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,584,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals in the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $456,570,000 after acquiring an additional 74,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $188.47 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $203.57. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.33 and its 200 day moving average is $158.25.
In other United Rentals news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $2,641,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several brokerages have issued reports on URI. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $173.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Rentals from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.47.
United Rentals Profile
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
