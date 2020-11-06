WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 14,163 Shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,163 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.60% of BioSpecifics Technologies worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSTC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 125.0% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 183.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 91,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 59,447 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 13.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 11.3% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get BioSpecifics Technologies alerts:

BSTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut BioSpecifics Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright lowered BioSpecifics Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $88.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BSTC opened at $88.26 on Friday. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $89.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.44. The company has a market capitalization of $648.27 million, a PE ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 0.28.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 million. BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 52.45%. Research analysts expect that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioSpecifics Technologies Profile

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, develops an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX and Xiapex brands.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.