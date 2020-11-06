Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,013 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 9.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 15,170 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 10.1% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,452 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 29.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,245 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 246.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

LEVI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.42. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.30. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Miriam L. Haas sold 16,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $266,434.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,751.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Miriam L. Haas sold 5,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total transaction of $88,800.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $88,800.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 488,041 shares of company stock worth $7,601,378. 6.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

