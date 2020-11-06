Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stake Boosted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $7,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 915.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Qorvo from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Qorvo from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Qorvo from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $146.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.54 and a 12 month high of $152.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.66 and a 200-day moving average of $117.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total transaction of $189,216.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,410,349. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total value of $598,527.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,592,475.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,311 shares of company stock worth $2,837,043 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.