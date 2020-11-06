Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,558 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $7,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 408.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $316.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $441.00 to $457.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.21.

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.29, for a total value of $29,096,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.04, for a total transaction of $369,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 419,000 shares of company stock worth $141,233,590. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $373.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.42 and a fifty-two week high of $399.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 123.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.48.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $196.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

