Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $7,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 141.3% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 54.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 31.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 343.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 29.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $29.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.27. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 19.31%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.72.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.