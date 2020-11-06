Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 282.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,213 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Catalent were worth $7,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTLT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Catalent by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 133.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Catalent by 1.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Catalent by 2.1% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Catalent by 14.5% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 1,680 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total transaction of $159,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gunther sold 4,359 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total transaction of $372,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,433 shares of company stock valued at $18,142,719 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their price objective on Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.56.

Shares of CTLT opened at $102.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $103.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 92.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.59.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

