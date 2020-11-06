Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 4,152 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,152 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Abiomed worth $7,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 22,940 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 63,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 26,299 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABMD. OTR Global raised Abiomed to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub cut Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Abiomed from $335.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abiomed from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.40.

In related news, Director Paul Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total transaction of $606,820.00. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.99, for a total value of $233,992.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 187,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,579,242.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,750 shares of company stock worth $31,752,813. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABMD opened at $272.40 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $319.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $271.10 and its 200-day moving average is $256.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.49. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $209.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

