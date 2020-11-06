WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,689 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,594 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 20.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2,377.8% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 86.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter worth about $120,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $480,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,617.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 462,458 shares of company stock valued at $20,366,792 in the last quarter. 10.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $46.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.12. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.42.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

TOL has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.81.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

