Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $6,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 45.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 63.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.28.

In other news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $8,678,722.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $89.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $90.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.78.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, September 21st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

