Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 26,871 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,871 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Cardinal Health worth $7,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 28,450 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 914,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,914,000 after acquiring an additional 129,046 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 296,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,685,000 after purchasing an additional 46,260 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.90.

NYSE CAH opened at $53.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.05 and a 12-month high of $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 130.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

