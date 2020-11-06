Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 61,547 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,547 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of UDR worth $6,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in UDR by 601.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in UDR by 486.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised UDR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zelman & Associates lowered UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day moving average of $35.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $51.25.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $310.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.51 million. UDR had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

