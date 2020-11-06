WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 7,128 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,928 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,128 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 141.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 942.3% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 271 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Target by 745.0% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 338 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGT opened at $158.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.76 and a 200 day moving average of $133.53. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $167.42.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In related news, insider Mark Schindele sold 2,404 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $372,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total transaction of $15,311,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 247,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,876,198.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,789 shares of company stock worth $23,084,422 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

