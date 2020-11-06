WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,943 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at about $334,000. Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 106.8% in the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 21.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 23.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.05, for a total value of $486,675.00. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $1,432,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,961.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.92.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $137.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.76. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $148.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.