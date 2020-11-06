WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,258 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 3.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 145.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 6.3% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 8,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MGRC shares. Oppenheimer upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,000 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $132,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,855.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith E. Pratt sold 2,974 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $204,670.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,796 shares of company stock worth $526,106 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MGRC stock opened at $59.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $44.32 and a 1 year high of $83.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.35.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $156.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.65 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.75%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

