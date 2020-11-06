WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $2.36 Million Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 123.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,790 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 423.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 19,139 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 616,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,534,000 after buying an additional 97,666 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on FRT shares. SunTrust Banks lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

NYSE FRT opened at $72.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $135.49. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.37 and its 200 day moving average is $79.23.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($1.10). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 11.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.98%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

