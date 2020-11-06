WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 71,536 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 46.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,240 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 71,536 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 103.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,288,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,597 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 109.5% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 717,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,398,000 after buying an additional 375,100 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 79.6% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 843,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,684,000 after buying an additional 373,955 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,479,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,288,000 after buying an additional 318,632 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 59.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 663,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,569,000 after buying an additional 246,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.06.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $32.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.41%.

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $215,760.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,450.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $557,010.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,697.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

