WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stock Position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,873 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.26% of National HealthCare worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHC. State Street Corp grew its stake in National HealthCare by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in National HealthCare by 6.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in National HealthCare by 11.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in National HealthCare by 41.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 10,940 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in National HealthCare by 26.8% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NHC opened at $64.86 on Friday. National HealthCare Co. has a 12 month low of $55.88 and a 12 month high of $89.11.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $261.64 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded National HealthCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other National HealthCare news, Director Richard F. Laroche, Jr. purchased 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.93 per share, with a total value of $29,063.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,077,866.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

