WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 11,122 Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,122 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Allakos were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allakos by 17.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Allakos by 25.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Allakos by 37.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Allakos in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Allakos by 39.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allakos alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK opened at $98.87 on Friday. Allakos Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $139.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.27 and its 200 day moving average is $77.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.19). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.