WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $2.39 Million Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 13.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,285 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAIN. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $360,173,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,117,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,201,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 314,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 132,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,469,000.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Truist raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Evercore ISI raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.69.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $32.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.42 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.87. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $36.90.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.39 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 3.91%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

