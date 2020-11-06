WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,092,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,982,000 after acquiring an additional 178,998 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,558,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Penumbra by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 15,995 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Penumbra by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Penumbra by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,223,000 after acquiring an additional 17,944 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEN opened at $248.59 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.80 and a 1-year high of $277.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.68 and a 200 day moving average of $198.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 857.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $151.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.60 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 1.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $233.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.38.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.07, for a total transaction of $472,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Don W. Kassing sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.76, for a total transaction of $149,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,022 shares of company stock valued at $8,089,417 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

