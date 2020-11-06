PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Stock Holdings Lessened by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,017 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.38% of PetMed Express worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in PetMed Express by 87.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in PetMed Express by 46.1% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in PetMed Express in the third quarter worth $40,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in PetMed Express in the third quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PetMed Express in the third quarter worth $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PETS. Sidoti upgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

NASDAQ:PETS opened at $30.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.92 and a 200-day moving average of $33.59. The company has a market cap of $622.96 million, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.70. PetMed Express, Inc. has a one year low of $21.20 and a one year high of $42.88.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.05 million. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

