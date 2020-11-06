Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 24.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $427,639,000 after purchasing an additional 797,658 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 7.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,370,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $253,431,000 after buying an additional 172,835 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 23.5% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,609,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,443,000 after buying an additional 306,097 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Five Below by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,332,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,767,000 after buying an additional 47,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 16.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 820,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,703,000 after buying an additional 115,487 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIVE. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.38.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $141.83 on Friday. Five Below Inc has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $143.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.60.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. Five Below had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $426.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five Below Inc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

