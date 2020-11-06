WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $2.49 Million Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,949 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $75.05 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.25 and a 12 month high of $131.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.71, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.18 and a 200-day moving average of $97.82.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $4.02. The business had revenue of $476.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 6.62%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David E. I. Pyott acquired 12,800 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.26 per share, with a total value of $1,001,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,278.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,121 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $169,489.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,964.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.12.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

