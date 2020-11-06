WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $2.49 Million Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,949 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $75.05 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.25 and a 12 month high of $131.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.71, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.18 and a 200-day moving average of $97.82.
In other news, Director David E. I. Pyott acquired 12,800 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.26 per share, with a total value of $1,001,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,278.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,121 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $169,489.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,964.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.12.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
