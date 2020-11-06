Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Stock Position Lowered by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 64.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,421 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.24% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Aegis began coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, Director Phillip Widman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total value of $706,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,329.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,889 shares of company stock worth $1,812,535 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RGR opened at $66.18 on Friday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.44 and a 1 year high of $90.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.42.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.41. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 16.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

