WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $2.43 Million in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 110,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.38% of Lumber Liquidators as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LL. Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 386.9% during the second quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 891,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 708,021 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 71.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 179,520 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter worth about $2,201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,852,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of LL opened at $29.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $836.94 million, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.45. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $30.00.
LL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.
Lumber Liquidators Company Profile
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.
Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.