WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $2.43 Million in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 110,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.38% of Lumber Liquidators as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LL. Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 386.9% during the second quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 891,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 708,021 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 71.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 179,520 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter worth about $2,201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,852,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LL opened at $29.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $836.94 million, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.45. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $295.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.63 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

