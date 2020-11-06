WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 1,161 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.30% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JBSS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 12.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 20.1% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 120,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 20,198 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the third quarter worth about $3,161,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 15.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 71.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ JBSS opened at $74.55 on Friday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.35 and a 12 month high of $104.01. The stock has a market cap of $851.36 million, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 6.19%.

JBSS has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Sidoti upgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

