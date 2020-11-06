WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 14,137 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,137 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 50.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.2% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 82.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Loop Capital cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.25.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $88.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.33. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.94 and a 52 week high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total value of $49,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 31,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $2,976,696.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.