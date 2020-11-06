WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 53.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,049 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GWW. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 417.2% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $378.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $363.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $392.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.39. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $429.00 to $399.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.21.

In other W.W. Grainger news, Director Susan Slavik Williams sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.98, for a total value of $23,381,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,810,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,647,193.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $1,025,827.20. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,699 shares of company stock valued at $29,715,837. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Recommended Story: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.