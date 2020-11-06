WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,169 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.12% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 10.72 and a quick ratio of 10.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.22. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $29.34.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 33.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 146.03%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

