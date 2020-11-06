WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $2.40 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,766 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 20,354 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,925,383 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $105,079,000 after acquiring an additional 650,521 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 70,666 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,498 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 20,399 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.04.

NYSE:EOG opened at $35.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.35. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $89.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.36, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.95.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. EOG Resources had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

