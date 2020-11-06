WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $2.47 Million Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 60.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,455 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,625 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.06% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 17.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 11.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $790,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 186.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

In related news, Director Greenway Robin Macgillivray sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,844.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 4,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total value of $472,871.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,623.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,831. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

NYSE:SSD opened at $93.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.36. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $104.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.10.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $364.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.40 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.