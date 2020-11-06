Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Holdings Cut by WINTON GROUP Ltd

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2020

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,196 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Meritage Homes worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $698,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $403,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 56,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $597,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 59,778 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.98, for a total transaction of $6,275,494.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 3,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total transaction of $297,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,400 shares of company stock valued at $15,001,328. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTH opened at $96.56 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $117.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.11 and a 200-day moving average of $85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

MTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Meritage Homes to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.44.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)

