WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 3,385 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,832 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Ross Stores in the second quarter worth $7,914,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 12.8% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 713,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,609,000 after buying an additional 80,860 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,946 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,631,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 9.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 12.8% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROST shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $94.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.13. The firm has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 63.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. Ross Stores’s revenue was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

