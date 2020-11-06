WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 1,907 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 99,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after acquiring an additional 49,541 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSI opened at $113.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.68. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.31 and a 1 year high of $119.61.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $147.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.36 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 43.67%. Life Storage’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 76.16%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Life Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.09.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 875 storage facilities in 29 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

