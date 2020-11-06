Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,285 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.18% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 21,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,729.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 151,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $77,671.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,755.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IRWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.45. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.08 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 160.69% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from abdominal pain associated with GI diseases; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

