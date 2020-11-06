WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Holdings in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.33% of ADC Therapeutics worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,451,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $6,366,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $7,166,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $11,211,000. 31.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ADCT opened at $32.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.45, a current ratio of 11.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ADC Therapeutics SA has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.53.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.25. On average, equities analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADCT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are ADCT-402, an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and ADCT-301, an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and solid tumors.

