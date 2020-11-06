WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,708 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 61,713 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.06% of Continental Resources worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Continental Resources by 400.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,428,286 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $60,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,571 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Continental Resources by 22.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,317 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 39,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Continental Resources by 98.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.93.

NYSE CLR opened at $13.30 on Friday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $36.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.33 and a beta of 3.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $692.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.17 million. Continental Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Continental Resources news, Chairman Harold Hamm purchased 769,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $9,753,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

