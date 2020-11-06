WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 16,154 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 44.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,154 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 15.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 943,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,891,000 after buying an additional 124,286 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,813,000 after buying an additional 31,769 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 47.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,458,000 after purchasing an additional 84,184 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 36.1% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 257,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,552,000 after purchasing an additional 68,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 10.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,411 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

Shares of JJSF opened at $142.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.88 and a beta of 0.55. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $191.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 28th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

