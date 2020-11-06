The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 542,067 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.18% of The Michaels Companies worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Michaels Companies by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,420,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Michaels Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,909,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,923,000 after buying an additional 31,151 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in The Michaels Companies by 344.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,207,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,747,000 after buying an additional 3,261,168 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in The Michaels Companies by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,476,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 355,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Michaels Companies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,796,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,701,000 after buying an additional 94,920 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on MIK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Michaels Companies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on The Michaels Companies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered The Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Michaels Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.72.

Shares of The Michaels Companies stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 3.21. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average of $7.20.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.38. The Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Michaels Companies news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Management L. sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $100,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

