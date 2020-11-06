MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Stock Position Lowered by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 70,345 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.47% of MarineMax worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

Shares of HZO opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average is $24.00. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $34.06. The firm has a market cap of $723.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.78. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. MarineMax’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MarineMax news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $293,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,995.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 45,717 shares of company stock worth $1,430,264 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

