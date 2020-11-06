WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,187 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of EIX stock opened at $59.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 59.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Edison International has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.26%.

EIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.