WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 28,930 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 37.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,930 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Schneider National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Schneider National in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Schneider National by 11.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Schneider National by 28.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Schneider National by 370.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Schneider National from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Schneider National from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.18.

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average is $24.30. Schneider National, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

