WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,591 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PXD. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 306.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 321 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

NYSE PXD opened at $79.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $159.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.