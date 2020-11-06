Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,713 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,346,566 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,561,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,640 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,172,487 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $276,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,028 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,539,099 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $134,317,000 after purchasing an additional 827,499 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,680,402 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $406,540,000 after purchasing an additional 636,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 460.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 594,669 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $51,897,000 after purchasing an additional 488,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.09.

NYSE:BBY opened at $123.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.69. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.62. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total value of $50,729,943.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $639,116.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 764,547 shares of company stock worth $88,371,377 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.