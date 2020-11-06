WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2020

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 73.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,360 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.41% of Hibbett Sports worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 635.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000.

Shares of HIBB opened at $39.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.64. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $653.16 million, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.77.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.80. The company had revenue of $441.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.43 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $275,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,913.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 30,236 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,029,838.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,698.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,387. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIBB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hibbett Sports from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. 140166 upped their price target on Hibbett Sports from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hibbett Sports from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.60.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

